Cold wave alerts for five districts of south Bengal

Kolkata might get a spell of cold under the influence of cold waves tipped for five districts of south Bengal for the next few days.

This was informed by the weathermen today.

The day temperatures in Kolkata have taken a plunge with the mercury plummeting four notches below the normal temperatures prevailing during this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded in Kolkata today was 23.2 degree Celsius when the mercury levels slipped by four degrees lower for a consecutive second day today. Like the maximum temperature, the minimum temperature also took a sudden plunge today. The minimum temperature in Kolkata that was above normal, by 1.6 degree Celsius till Tuesday came down to 13.8 degree Celsius today.

According to weather scientists, the minimum temperature recorded today was lower by minus 2.3 degree Celsius than the normal temperatures generally recorded during this time of the year.

As elaborated by the Regional Meteorological Centre the cold spell has been brought in by mainly dry northwesterly to northerly winds prevailing at lower levels. As tipped by the weather department scientists, under the influence of the northerly winds, the night temperature is anticipated to remain lower than the normal. With the mercury plummeting, cold wave conditions are expected in some districts of West Bengal. As spied by the weather scientists, five districts including Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, and Birbhum are likely to experience cold waves tomorrow.

In the next two days, districts of Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura and Birbhum are anticipated to experience the cold wave.

The impact of the cold waves is anticipated to reach the city as well. Kolkata is anticipated to experience colder days ahead. The weather office in Kolkata has tipped further dip in temperatures for the city in the next three days.