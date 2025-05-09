Coast Guard commander eastern seaboard visits district HQ

Additional Director General Donny Michael, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard made a maiden visit to Indian Coast Guard district headquarters (West Bengal) at Haldia from 7-8 May to review the holistic preparedness and readiness of assets under its command.

During the visit, the flag officer reviewed the operational preparedness, progress of key infrastructure development initiatives, technical evaluation of operational maintenance facilities and training setup at Haldia. The flag officer held an interactive session with officers and EP, wherein he motivated and encouraged personnel to strive for excellence through dedication, perseverance and professionalism. A spirited “Josh Run” was also organized to promote physical fitness and camaraderie amongst personnel.

The flag officer emphasised to accord more priority on maritime security, critical ongoing projects, allied logistics support owing to strategic location of Coast Guard district headquarters and forward operating base at Frazerganj with due consideration to proximity of IMBL and sensitive ‘Sunderbans’.

