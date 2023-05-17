Coal scam: CBI court grants bail to Vikash Mishra for lack of evidence

Vikash Mishra, younger brother of fugitive Vinay Mishra has been released on bail by the Special CBI Court in Asansol today in connection with the alleged multi-crore coal smuggling scam. Four days ago he was sent to CBI custody after a Supreme Court order for face-to-face interrogations with alleged kingpin Anoop Majee alias Lala.

Vikas Mishra’s four-day custody ended on Tuesday following which the judge of the special court granted him bail. Vinay Mishra, a former youth Trinamul Congress leader, is currently absconding, and as believed by the CBI, he is currently underground at Vanuatu Island.

A few months ago, the Calcutta High Court had granted conditional bail to Vikas Mishra, which was challenged by the CBI at the Supreme Court. Today, Vikash Mishra has told the media at Asansol CBI Court after his release that CBI has framed him in a false case and has failed to produce any evidence of his links or financial transactions with Anoop Majee.

Meanwhile, the former director (technical operations) of Eastern Coalfields (ECL), Sunil Kumar Jha and inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Anand Kumar Singh were also produced before the Special CBI Court today