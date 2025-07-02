Logo

# Bengal

Coal India & Hindustan Copper ink MoU

Coal India Limited has signed an MoU with Hindustan Copper Limited to jointly explore and develop opportunities in the copper and critical minerals sectors.

SNS | Kolkata | July 2, 2025 9:19 am

Representative Image (IANS)

The MoU was signed by C S Singh, general manager (BD), Coal India and Binod Kumar Gupta, general manager (mines), Hindustan Copper Limited in the presence of Coal India chairman, P M Prasad, director (marketing & business development) Mukesh Choudhary and other senior officials.

This collaboration marks a strategic step towards self-reliance and plays a crucial role in securing India’s mineral future under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

