Coal India & Hindustan Copper ink MoU

Coal India Limited has signed an MoU with Hindustan Copper Limited to jointly explore and develop opportunities in the copper and critical minerals sectors.

The MoU was signed by C S Singh, general manager (BD), Coal India and Binod Kumar Gupta, general manager (mines), Hindustan Copper Limited in the presence of Coal India chairman, P M Prasad, director (marketing & business development) Mukesh Choudhary and other senior officials.

This collaboration marks a strategic step towards self-reliance and plays a crucial role in securing India’s mineral future under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

