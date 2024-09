Coal India is expanding the reach with new hospital partnerships for Thalassemia and Aplastic Anemia Treatments under our CSR initiative Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana.

An MoU was signed with three leading organizations in Bengaluru, the HCG Foundation, the Aster DM Foundation, and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain Trust, in the presence of our Director (P&IR), Shri Vinay Ranjan.

Under the new MOUs, hospitals affiliated with these organisations will perform bone marrow transplants.

Advertisement