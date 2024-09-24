CM visits south Bengal dists, DVC release 39k cusecs of water

A day after the resignation of two state government representatives from the DVRRC committee and DVC board, Damodar valley Corporation (DVC) has released 39,000 cusecs of combined water discharge from its Maithon and Panchet dams today.

Today chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited flood-affected districts of south Bengal, East Burdwan, Bankura and Birbhum on Tuesday.

The DVC terms a release between 25,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs as green flood alert. The water will reach Durgapur barrage. Since yesterday, DVC is continuously decreasing its water release slowly from its dams.

Advertisement

The state chief minister blamed both Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand government for the huge water releases in the past one week as ‘man-made flood‘, and has written two letters to PM Narendra Modi in the last few days.

She has even announced severe relationships with DVC and first blocked the Bengal-Jharkhand border and then two senior bureaucrats resigning ultimately yesterday.

In 2015, the then DVC chairman, AWK Langstieh had held a high-level meeting after complaints from CM Mamata Banerjee to relook into the functioning of the five member DVRRC committee and try to fine tune it, but it seems the differences have not been solved.

Meanwhile, as the blame game continues, the Union power minister has blamed the Jharkhand government for the huge water release from Tenughat without informing DVC.