CM to hold administrative review meeting on Monday

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold the administrative review meeting on Monday. Chief secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and departmental secretaries are supposed to attend the meeting.

All the ministers have been asked to be present, sources said. The district magistrates and superintendents of police will be joining the meeting virtually. The city police commissioner, Vineet Goyal and the director general of police, Rajeev Kumar will attend the meeting too.

Discussions are likely to be held on the arrangements for the ensuing Durga Puja. Durga Puja will be held in the districts followed by carnivals. The administration will be asked to ensure that any attempt to foil the Puja will have to be dealt with seriously.

Fake news has become an area of concern for the state government. Social media is flooded with fake news. Some private channels are picking up the fake news from the social media which are being telecast without confirming. Fake news is circulated globally. Miss Banerjee has already asked Trinamul Congress party leaders, MLAs, MPs to take active part in the social media and counter the fake news. The students have also been asked to protest against the fake news. It is learnt that senior officials will be asked to counter them as and when necessary.

So far nine people have died in different state-run hospitals following the movement launched by the junior doctors at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The government has requested the junior doctors to join work and assured them that no punitive measure would be taken against them. But the junior doctors refused to listen to the request of the state administration and are still on strike. The further step of the state government regarding the matter is likely to be discussed at the meeting.

The state government has proposed to hold camps for Lakshmir Bhandar in December and this is also likely to come up for discussion at the meeting.