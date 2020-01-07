Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today reviewed the preparations at the Gangasagar Mela ground and directed administrative officials and police to be on alert as well as take all necessary measures for ensuring the law and order ahead of Makar Sankranti.

Addressing an administrative meeting at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Miss Banerjee, said “Some elements might try to create trouble during the week-long mela. No such incident would be tolerated. No one should create any mischief at the mela grounds.” She asked police to be alert and manage the crowd properly.

“Before allowing pilgrims to cross the river, police should keep a check on the number of people. Necessary announcements for helping pilgrims should be made on the mela grounds and camps,” she said. Miss Banerjee said that government has arranged an insurance policy amounting to Rs 5 lakh per person for all individuals visiting the Gangasagar Mela from 11 to 17 January.

Next, she also enquired about drinking water supply, fire fighting arrangements and accommodation facilities for the pilgrims. A senior official said that pilgrims would be able to reach the mela ground very easily as frequency of ferry movement has been increased and dredging work for two ferry channels have been completed.

The state government had allocated Rs 120 crore for the dredging project. Low tide in the Ganges delta often made it difficult for the vessels to operate, leaving the pilgrims waiting at the ghats for long, he said, adding: “Ferries will now operate round the clock without getting affected by low tide.”

As the mela preparations have started since last July, officials assured the chief minister that necessary measures are in place. Miss Banerjee further stressed on expediting mutation and crop insurance process in the district. She said that caste certificates that are pending should be expedited so that all SCs and STs are able to avail the benefits.

She said that the Grievance Cell set up at the Chief Minister’s Office has received a total of 1,984 grievances from the South 24 Parganas district. Of which, 1,927 have been disposed and rest are pending with the DM and Miss Banerjee asked him to look into the matter.