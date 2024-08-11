CM should handover probe to AIIMS, CBI: BJP

BJP West Bengal co-observer and national IT in-charge Amit Malviya, took to X to voice his outrage, stating that the administration, led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee has made Bengal unsafe for women.

Malviya called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to uncover the truth, citing a lack of trust in the state police and the government. He also demanded that the chief minister immediately hand over the case and medical examination to AIIMS Kalyani. “Everytime a woman is raped and murdered in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee pretends as if nothing has happened. Pushed to the wall, she either character assassinates the victim or worse, defends the rapist, like in the case of #Sandeshkhali,” Mr Malviya wrote on X.

“Someone, who legitimises rapes and murders as tools of political retribution, with her silent acquiescence. Women of West Bengal won’t be safe as long as she is the chief minister. She must go,” he further tweeted. Mr Malviya demanded that the medical examination should be immediately handed to the central-run medical College. “The resident doctors and students of R G Kar Medical College have no confidence in either Kolkata Police or state agencies to do the right thing. It would be best if Mamata Banerjee hands over the investigation to the CBI and medical examination to AIIMS Kalyani or Command Hospital in Kolkata.”

Meanwhile, BJP demanded replacement of chairperson from enquiry committee in girl student rape and murder case. “The same Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, close to TMC and now the chairperson of the enquiry committee of the R G Kar Rape and murder case, is allegedly involved in financial irregularities at R G Kar, which involves irregularities with the funds of stalls, canteens, and biomedical waste management. Had we not brought out this matter, police were ready to close the investigation by calling it a case of suicide. Enquiry must be held against the chairperson of the enquiry committee. We will not allow TMC to divert this issue and fight for justice,” BJP state party wrote on X. BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar met the victim’s family members and consoled them with all assistance.