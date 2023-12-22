Logo

# Bengal

CM pushes for renovation of novelist Sarat Chandra’s birthplace

Debanandapur, the birth place of renowned Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay is a major attraction for the tourists.

Statesman News Service | Debanandapur | December 22, 2023 9:15 am

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Debanandapur, the birth place of renowned Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay is a major attraction for the tourists. It has been honoured by heritage status and now boasts of a library and a museum with many researchers working from it.

The chief minister today inaugurated the development and beautification work for which Rs 1.10 crore have been allotted, she said. Debanandapur will soon get its place of pride on the tourism map, after her push for development of the house. The house remained neglected for a long time. The main building and its surroundings badly needed renovation.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier expressed her intentions to bring up the birth place of Sarat chandra Chattopadhyay on the world tourism map, took the initiative of its renovation.

