CM, PM wish Matua people as Baruni Mela begins

The annual Baruni Mela of the Matua community commenced today in Thakurnagar, drawing thousands of devotees from across India, as well as from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee both wished for grand success of the seven-day long Baruni Mela of Matua Communities. “Tributes to Shree Shree Harichand Thakur on his Jayanti. He lives on in the hearts of countless people thanks to his emphasis on service and spirituality. He devoted his life to uplifting the marginalised and promoting equality, compassion and justice. I will never forget my visits to Thakurnagar in West Bengal and Orakandi in Bangladesh, where I paid homage to him,” PM tweeted on X-handle. He furthermore wrote: “My best wishes for the #MatuaDharmaMahaMela2025, which will showcase the glorious Matua community culture. Our government has undertaken many initiatives for the Matua community’s welfare and we will keep working tirelessly for their wellbeing in the times to come.”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X-handle: “On the occasion of Maha Varuni on Madhukrishna Trayodashi Tithi, the birth anniversary of the Supreme Brahman, Shri Shri Harichand Thakur, I extend my respectful obeisance, greetings, and love to all sages, saints, spiritual leaders, devotees, and Matua followers across West Bengal and the entire world. However, beyond the religious fervour, the mela has also set the stage for the political battle ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Both the Trinamul Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are leaving no stone unturned to strengthen their foothold among the Matuas, a crucial vote bank in the state. In a surprising political gesture yesterday, BJP MLA Asim Sarkar was seen touching the feet of TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur, a senior Matua leader. The event took an even more significant turn today with the arrival of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at Thakurnagar. Praising the Matua gurus, Adhikari remarked, “Without them, many Matuas would have been forcibly converted.”

The Baruni Mela in 2024 was marred by a violent conflict between two factions of the Thakur family—one led by BJP minister Shantanu Thakur and the other by TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur. The dispute arose over the control of Boroma Binapani Devi’s residence. The confrontation turned ugly when Mamata Bala and her daughter, MLA Madhuporna Thakur, were allegedly pushed and manhandled. Central minister Shantanu Thakur was seen breaking open locks at the Thakur residence. The matter was later taken to the Calcutta High Court, where Mamata Bala’s faction emerged victorious in the legal battle over organising this year’s mela.

Despite last year’s hostilities, this year’s mela has witnessed an unexpected reconciliation. Mamata Bala Thakur, accompanied by BJP MLA Subrata Thakur, performed puja at the Thakur residence today. However, she did not meet Shantanu Thakur. When asked about Asim Sarkar’s gesture of touching her feet, she remarked, “This is not about politics. It’s about devotion and the relationship between a mother and son. In a family, misunderstandings happen, but unity prevails in the end.” Asim Sarkar echoed similar sentiments, saying: “Politics should remain separate. The Matua family wants unity. Let bygones be bygones.” Shantanu Thakur, who had been at the forefront of the 2024 clashes, appeared to be in a reconciliatory mood this time. Speaking to the media, he said: “I have had a realisation.” However, just days ago, tensions between the two factions could be seen. The dispute over the organisation of the mela had even led to a legal battle in the Calcutta High Court.

The Matua community, with its significant vote bank, plays a crucial role in Bengal’s political landscape. With the 2026 Assembly elections on the horizon, both TMC and BJP are keen to win their support. While BJP has been championing the cause of CAA implementation to woo the community, TMC has been banking on its strong historical ties with the Thakur family. As the Baruni Mela unfolds, it is clear that the festival is not just a religious event but also a key battleground where political equations are being redrawn ahead of the next big electoral fight in Bengal.