CM orders inquiry into tab money transfer error

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is believed to have ordered an inquiry into the alleged diversion of government money meant for student tablets to other accounts, sources at Nabanna claimed.

She is believed to have directed chief secretary Manoj Pant to summon reports on alleged irregularity of funds meant for tabs from the secretary of the school education department.

She has also directed the chief secretary that steps would have to be taken on war footing to compensate the affected students by releasing Rs 10,000 to their accounts.

Advertisement

Sources claimed that as far as reports from the school education department, which has already submitted a report entailing details on the figures of the students still to get money in their accounts, claimed that as many as 84 students did not receive the money for tablets. And the incidents mostly happened in districts like East Midnapore and East Burdwan.

The reports, as sources put it, claimed that the accounts, which had allegedly got the money erroneously, had been frozen following an inquiry.

Moreover, Nabanna has also asked the school education department to verify the accounts of the state’s 18 lakh students entitled to get tabs.

An FIR against the headmaster of a school had been lodged in connection with the alleged irregularity.

The state government has launched a scheme under “Taruner Swapna” to grant money of Rs 10,000 to the accounts of the students of Classes XI-XII to buy tablets or smartphones.