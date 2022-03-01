CM inaugurates Kolkata Book Fair, requests peace outside Russian stall

Inaugurating the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF), chief minister Mamata Banerjee proposed that the venue, Mela Grounds, Central Park in Salt Lake be renamed as ‘Boi Mela Prangan’ while added that the International Kolkata Film Festival that was postponed due to the covid third wave will soon be held in the city. She requested that no protest should be staged in front of Russian bookstalls in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

The CM today inaugurated the book fair which is being held after several unsuccessful attempts due to the earlier covid scenario. This year, the theme country is Bangladesh and the fair will celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee year of independence of Bangladesh.

Miss Banerjee, on the occasion, said, “Bengal has deep connection with Bangladesh which was a part of us and can never be separated by borders. The works of poet Rabindrabnath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam are examples of the rich culture that Bengal and Bangladesh shares. We ought to remember that culture transcends colour, caste, creed or religion. I also extend my regards to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and wish her good health.”

She congratulated the Guild as the IKBF 2022 has received recognition from International Publishers Association, Geneva and has been incorporated in the calendar of book fairs published by them. She said that it was something to celebrate as earlier Durga Puja was granted the cultural heritage tag by the UNESCO. She inaugurated the stall of TMC mouthpiece Jaago Bangla, and of Kolkata Police and state police. About 10 books of Miss Banerjee will be on sale at the fair.

The CM further said that the Milan Mela ground where the book fair earlier used to be held will be ready after renovation works by next year. However, she said that since visitors prefer the present Mela Grounds in Central Park, Salt Lake, this venue will be renamed as ‘Boi Mela Prangan’. She informed that the International Kolkata Film Festival that was postponed for covid scenario, is soon to be held while the international music festival will begin from next year.

She also mentioned that in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, no one should stage a protest at the book fair in front of the Russian stall since India believes in peace and that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that India brokers a peace deal between the two countries at war. The book fair will continue till 13 March. Apart from Bangladesh, Britain, USA, Russia, Italy, Japan, Iran, Spain, Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American countries are participating in the Kolkata Book Fair.