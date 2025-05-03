CM congratulates Madhyamik toppers

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended her heartfelt congratulations to students, who passed the Madhyamik 2025 examination.

The results of the Class 10 board exam were officially declared earlier in the day by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), just 70 days after the exams concluded. Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the chief minister wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to all students who passed this year’s Madhyamik examination! I am confident you will achieve even greater success in the future. On this memorable day of your life, I also extend my warm regards to your parents, guardians, and teachers, whose unwavering support and guidance made this achievement possible.”

Advertisement

She also had a message for those who could not clear the exam this year:

Advertisement

“Don’t be disheartened. Keep trying. Success will surely come your way in the future.” Banerjee concluded her post with blessings and best wishes to all students for a bright and fulfilling future. This year’s pass percentage stands at 86.56%, an improvement over the previous year. A total of 66 students secured positions in the top 10. Adrita Sarkar of Raiganj Coronation High School secured the first rank, while Anubhab Biswas from Malda Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir and Soumya Pal from Vishnupur High School, Bankura, jointly took second place. Ishani Chakraborty from Kotulpur High School, Bankura, stood third. Among districts, East Midnapore recorded the highest pass rate, followed by Kalimpong and Kolkata. The exams, which began on 10 February and concluded on 22 February, were conducted smoothly across the state.