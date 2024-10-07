CM asks police to invoke POCSO in Joynagar case

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asked police to register a case under the POCSO Act in the alleged rapemurder of a 10-year-old girl in Kultali in Joynagar in South 24-Parganas istrict, and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months. Amid the turmoil of the RG PGT rape and murder incident, the body of a 9- year-old girl, who had gone missing earlier, was found at Kultali in Joynagar on Saturday. With the parents of the girl claiming that their daughter was raped and murdered, the incident sparked violence by locals and outrage across the state.

Police on Sunday detained a person who is said to have confessed to killing her. Miss Banerjee, who was speaking at the Kolkata Police Bodyguard Lines after virtually inaugurating several Durga Pujas, said: “I want the police to register the Kultali case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three mo – nths… Crime is crime; there is no religion or caste. Strong action should be taken against the criminals.” Taking exception to “media trials” in rape cases, Miss Banerjee said these must stop as it could hamper investigations. Miss Banerjee also observed: “When one or two incidents occur, there is often a lot of noise and chaos in Bengal. This is necessary; everyone has the right to express their views. However, when incidents happen in other places, people keep quiet and don’t protest.”

She also expressed her strong displeasure regarding fake videos and cybercrime, and said she was entrusting the ‘great’ responsibility of identifying and exposing fake videos to the women of the state. She said: “In today’s world, AI has emerged. You will see my picture, my body, hear my speech, but that is not me. It’s fake. That’s what AI is. Now, cybercrime is increasing, and those committing cybercrimes often receive support.” Meanwhile, police detained a suspect in connection with the case. South 24-Parganas superintendent of police, Palash Chandra Dhali, said: “Yesterday itself, we started the investigation. After investigation, today we detained a person; he said that he had killed the girl. Our government is very serious about such cases, and the matter is being investigated.”

