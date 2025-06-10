Clean and green initiative at Ballygunge station

Ballygunge railway station, a vital transit hub in Kolkata, has undergone a significant transformation into a clean and green area at its second entry point near the new booking office side which was previously littered and encroached. According to the Sealdah Division, the senior divisional commercial manager of Sealdah, Jasram Meena reclaimed the area and enhanced its aesthetic appeal. He also addressed the long-standing issue of accumulated garbage and continuous littering by commuters involving engaging with and convincing encroachers to vacate the station premises, allowing the space to be utilized for passengers.

As a part of the initiative, a tree plantation drive was organised at the site on the occasion of World Environment Day, under the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Rajeev Saxena that beautified the area and also significantly improved the overall environment of the station’s entry point. To ensure the long-term upkeep and maintenance of the newly planted trees and the cleanliness of the area, divisional authorities have collaborated with a local NGO.

