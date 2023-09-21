Class VII student dies of dengue in south Dum Dum

Dengue deaths are on the rise with reports of yet another patient succumbing to the vector-borne disease today. A Class VII girl student of Ward 27 of Motijhil, under the South Dum Dum municipality died of dengue at a private hospital on Wednesday. With this case, 34 people died of the vector-borne disease in the state so far since the onset of monsoon during end of June, according to unofficial sources.

The girl was admitted to the hospital along VIP Road with high fever and died today. According to the hospital sources, dengue claimed her life. Five persons have died of the viral disease so far during the past few months in the municipal area. The state government is not releasing figures of dengue-infected cases and deaths in the city and districts.

On Tuesday, Manoara Bibi, a 33-year-old resident of Bhangar, died of dengue shock syndrome at the staterun Infectious Disease (ID) Hospital in Beliaghata, hardly three days after a 28-yearold opthalomologist Dr Debdyuti Chatterjee attached with the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology inside the Medical College Hospital (MCH) complex succumbed to the viral disease on Friday

Advertisement