Civil society people join doctors to march for justice

After being allowed by the Calcutta High Court, doctors marched on the streets yet again today from College Square to Rabindra Sadan.

The civil society too joined the march to express solidarity with the doctors and looking for justice in the RG Kar incident.

People from different walks of life, including the former Trinamul Congress MP and IAS officer Jahar Sarkar joined the rally.

Today’s march assumed significance since the Calcutta High Court dismissed the state’s argument on not giving permission for such a march on mere apprehension that it would be creating hurdles on thoroughfares and create bottlenecks in traffic flow.

The senior doctors’ call for a march from College Square to Rabindra Sadan was also a challenge for the junior doctors, who went back to the cease-work in full scale from today.

Tomorrow, on Mahalaya day, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front would also organise another grand march form College Square to Esplanade, where they would stage a meeting following the conclusion of the said march.

Medical Service Centre (MSC), an all India doctors’ forum, which is more than 47 years old, is also showing their solidarity with the junior doctors. They have decided to join the rally tomorrow, responding to the call of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum. They would be marching from College Square to Esplanade. Dr Biplab Chandra, state secretary of MSC, said, “We want that the movement should be strengthened to press for justice. We are hopeful that justice will be delivered if the pressure is sustained. We did not join today’s rally as we do not want any decentralised programme.”