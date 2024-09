After a tribal housewife complained of sexual assault, a civic volunteer was arrested by the police in Ausgram in East Burdwan today.

Sheikh Rahamatullah, the accused, allegedly had intruded into the house of the 32-year-old housewife last night when she was sleeping alone. She complained that the accused, earlier had made several attempts but yesterday braved to intrude her house. She said that he fled after she raised a cry.

The police today arrested the person from his house.

Advertisement