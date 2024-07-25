Civic body reclaims illegally-filled waterbodies

In response to the complaint lodged by the local people and the local councillor, the Baidyabati Municipality has taken the initiative to reclaim the illegally-filled ponds on the municipal wards 13, 14 and 20.

The affected local people said half-filled ponds have become a favourable garbage dumping ground, dead animals are also dumped in the half-filled ponds, the entire area smells foul and it has turned into a breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes.

A section of the people said that taking advantage of the carelessness of the local councillors some people are illegally filling the ponds. “However, we are happy that the Baidyabati Municipality chairman Pintu Mahato has personally reached the spot and has taken initiative to reclaim the ponds to its previous form. We want that all the sides of the pond to be cordoned off.”

Municipality chairman Pintu Mahato said to save the existing waterbodies is our main aim. To keep the ecological balance, we need to protect our waterbodies, trees and vegetation. From today, I have deployed workers and machines to reclaim the illegally-filled waterbodies to their previous form. A FIR will be lodged on receiving a complaint against illegally filling of ponds in the Baidyabati Municipality area.

Apart from the chairman, chairman-in-council Subir Ghosh, affected ward councillors and Seoraphuli out post officer in-charge Sumonto Nandy visited the different water bodies today.