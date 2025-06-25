City to face scattered rains, high humidity: IMD

Cloudy skies loomed over the city on Tuesday morning with the Regional Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to hover around 31°C and 27°C respectively. On Monday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 32°C—one degree below normal—while the minimum stood at 27.2°C, marginally higher than average. Humidity levels remained high, with the maximum touching 92 per cent and the minimum at 75 per cent, contributing to a sticky and uncomfortable atmosphere. The city received 2.5 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6.30 a.m. Tuesday, consistent with readings since 8.30 a.m. on 23 June.

Weather experts said that the combination of rainfall and elevated humidity is expected to cause discomfort throughout the day. “Due to persistent moisture in the air, residents might experience sultry conditions despite intermittent showers,” an IMD official said. Similar weather patterns are likely to prevail across several districts in south Bengal, where cloudy skies, occasional rain, and high humidity levels are forecast to continue for the next couple of days.

