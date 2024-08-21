City still faces 23pc rain deficit

An overcast sky and showers on most of the days for the last twenty days has also failed to make up for the deficit rainfall in Kolkata. The city continues to be deficit in seasonal rainfall despite having several rainy days.

Even in its rainiest month which is July, Kolkata did not receive adequate rainfall. The city was deficit in rainfall by 27 per cent till the end of the month. This impacted the seasonal rainfall that was 34 per cent till July for Kolkata.

In the ongoing month, the city has received 241mm of rainfall. According to weather scientists, if the total rainfall for the last 20 days of the ongoing month is taken into account, the rainfall in the city is still deficit by four per cent. However, as a deviation of 19 per cent plus minus is considered normal, Kolkata is said to have received normal rainfall in the 20 days of August.

Despite the fact, the city remains deficit in rainfall. While the month of August has reduced the deficit percentage considerably, Kolkata is still 23 per cent less in terms of seasonal rainfall. According to the data of the Regional Meteorological Centre, the city has received 712.2mm of rainfall from 1 June to 20 August registering a 23 per cent deficit.

Meanwhile, the city today was lashed by a heavy downpour between 1 pm and 3 pm today. Many pockets of Kolkata received heavy rainfall during the period. According to the data received from Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Thanthania received the highest rainfall of around 98mm in the two hours while Maniktala and Dutta Bagan were also lashed by 85mm rainfall this noon.

As tipped by the weather scientists at RMC, while heavier rainfall is expected in the neighbouring districts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and so on, Kolkata is likely to have light to moderate rainfall this week. The prevailing weather and the rainfall are being triggered by a triple weather system. While a low pressure area and the cyclonic circulation associated with it is lying over the central parts of Bangladesh, a trough line is passing through Ganganagar, Rohtak, Orai, Churk, Malda to the centre of low-pressure area over central parts of Bangladesh and neighbourhood. Another system, which is also a cyclonic circulation, lies over Jharkhand. Under the influence of the three systems, Kolkata and other districts of south Bengal are tipped to continue getting rainfall at least for the next five days.