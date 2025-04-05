City institute holds international conference in London

Institute of Engineering and Management (IEM), University of Engineering and Management (UEM) along with Springer Nature organised an international conference IEMTRONICS 2025 (International IOT, Electronics and Mechatronics Conference) from 3rd-5th April, 2025 at the prestigious Imperial College London, United Kingdom.

The general chair of the conference, professor Kenneth T V Grattan, OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) FREng from the Royal Academy of Engineering – George Daniels Professor of Scientific Instrumentation from the City University of London, UK, inspired the delegates with his motivating speech on scientific collaboration with IEM-UEM group and UK Universities on research and development benefiting both India, UK and world. He quoted, “The vision of the university to foster the cutting edge technologies is really praiseworthy.”

Advertisement

The patron of the conference, Prof. Satyajit Chakrabarti, director of IEM-UEM Group welcomed the audience and elaborated on the achievements of the University, reflecting on the collaborating activities with various reputed international organisations and universities. Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti said, “We at IEM and UEM are at the forefront of research and development and creation of patents and start-ups from India. We are the flag bearers of high quality higher education and start-ups of India and West Bengal. We are here in the UK in Imperial College London to promote collaboration with the top Universities in the United Kingdom.”

Advertisement

There were participants from 32 countries across the globe with 84 accepted papers with an impressive acceptance ratio of 26.4 per cent. There were luminaries from academia and industry as the keynote speakers like Dr Bikash Pal, professor, Imperial College London and Dr Paul Mitcheson, professor, Imperial College London.