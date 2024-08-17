Citing R G Kar outrage, governor vows to end lawlessness in Bengal

Expressing deep outrage over the rape and murder of a young PG medical student at the state-run R G Kar medical College, Governor C V Ananda Bose termed the heinous crime most shocking which shattered the conscience of every human being.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel on Thursday night, he said there was an attempt to dub this heinous crime as suicide. There were also attempts to persuade the parents of the victim to issue statements that they have no complaint over the death of the doctor, he said.

Highlighting the violence that took place in West Bengal, the governor said the situation in the state is disturbing, shocking and shattering. The law and order in the state has been completely broken down and as the Governor of the state he would take stringent measures that the Constitution of India empowers him to tackle such kind of situation

Advertisement

He said the goondas, who attacked the R G Kar Hospital on 14th August night, threatened the nurses there that they would also face the same fate as that of the victim doctor.

Stating that West Bengal has now steeped in violence, lawlessness and corruption, Bose said, “This cannot be allowed to continue. West Bengal should not become a banana republic. With the powers bestowed upon the governor by the Constitution, stringent actions will be taken to end this lawlessness.”

“The goonda raj needs to be ended in West Bengal. It should be stopped with the support of the people,” he added.