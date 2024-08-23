CISF jawans take over security at R G Kar hospital

CISF jawans from Thursday took over charges of internal security arrangements in the state-run R G Kar Medical College Hospital, within a couple of days after the Supreme Court ordered deployment of central forces at the teaching hospital where a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was brutally raped and murdered on 9 August.

Around 151 jawans, including women personnel will supervise security arrangements at 20 spots like hostels of boys, girls and PGTs, emergency ward, trauma care ward, gynaecology unit, paediatric medicine department, newborn care unit, outpatient departments (OPDs), academic building, surgery building, radiotherapy department, morgue and several other areas inside the R G Kar Medical College Hospital premises.

On Wednesday night, CISF officials held a meeting with the hospital’s administrative authorities to identify vulnerable spots where jawans would be posted in three shifts. The central force will monitor entry and exit of patients, their relatives, hospital employees and common visitors to the hospital.

Kolkata Police, which used to look after security affairs inside the hospital premises will be in charge of external security of the premier medical institute from today till the Supreme Court issues further directives.

The CISF team, led by K Pratap Singh, DIG, reached the hospital on Wednesday morning and talked to the local police personnel and hospital authorities before taking over charge of supervising security affairs.

Mr Singh also reportedly spoke to the city commissioner of police Vineet Goyal at Lalbazar to discuss deployment of central forces at R G Kar Medical College.

With the deployment of CISF, R G Kar Medical College Hospital is probably the first-ever state-run hospital in West Bengal where central paramilitary force will be supervising security arrangements at the hospital.

With the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case from KP that was probing the case initially and started the investigation since last week.

The central investigating agency has already interrogated Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R G Kar Medical College Hospital for more than 80 hours in different phases during the past six days.