CISF jawan murdered near Bengal-Jharkhand border

Sunil Paswan (45), a head constable of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed after some unknown miscreants fired at his head from close range at Domdaha – Dhangari area under Salanpur police station limits near the Bengal Jharkhand border late last night.

He was a resident of Mihijam Baraipara in Mihijam town (beside Chittaranjan) of Jharkhand and used to work in the Phusro unit of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Bokaro town of Jharkhand state. The top officials of CISF in Kolkata eastern zone have been intimidated about his murder at around 9 p.m. last evening in Salanpur.

Police have seized a liquor bottle and a motorcycle from the site. The body has been sent to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem.

ACP (Kulti) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Javed Hussein said that Rupnarayanpur and Salanpur police have started investigations and some persons have been grilled. Mihijam police have also arrived today for investigations.

The deceased has left behind two sons and his widow. ADPC sources said that mobile tower locations and CCTV footage in the nearby vicinity are being checked.

One of his friends said that some four-five people called him over the phone to show a parcel of land, in the darkness he could not see anybody but heard firing from behind. He then rushed to inform the local villagers and sought police help.

“We have started investigations and sought assistance from Jharkhand police also. The deceased is a central para military force armed head constable and so far we have not got any clues. All angles will be investigated,” ACP Javed Hussein added.