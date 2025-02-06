CISF jawan found hanging at city airport

Body of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was found hanging inside the international cargo barracks of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on Wednesday morning.

The NSCBI police station has started probing the incident. The deceased has been identified as Raghunath Pal, a resident of Hirapur in Bardhaman district.

Authorities are currently probing the cause of the incident, exploring all possible angles, including suicide and foul play. Forensic experts and senior police officers have visited the scene to collect evidence. Meanwhile, colleagues and family members of the deceased are being questioned to ascertain whether he had been under any stress or facing personal issues.

