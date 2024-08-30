Circular rail movement affected with waterlogging on tracks

Water from adjoining areas, flowing onto the tracks is posing a hurdle in train movements of the circular railway system in Kolkata. Submerged railway tracks during heavy rains caused by the accumulated water from the surrounding areas is compelling the authorities to suspend train services in the circular railway system while mail/express train movements from Kolkata terminal are also getting affected.

According to the Eastern Railway, bridge number 16/A, near Bidhannagar at the approach to Kolkata terminal, where circular railway line, common line-1 and common line-2 pass, lack of proper drainage in the adjacent civil areas has been observed to lead to accumulation of rain water on the railway tracks.

Overflowing of Kestopur Canal during high tides is also said to be a cause of water logging on the railway tracks in that part of the railway network. Likewise, the stretch under bridge 20 at Dakshindari also makes the tracks submerge during heavy rains as water flows from the adjacent civil areas, according to the ER. As claimed by the zonal railway office, an improper drainage system in the civil area is creating such a problem of waterlogging on the railway tracks affecting train movements. The rising water level of a pond in the adjacent area, during heavy rains is becoming one of the additional reasons for inundating the tracks in this stretch.

Another stretch having a perpetual problem of waterlogging on circular railway tracks is Mallickghat area near Howrah Bridge between Burrabazar and B B D Bag stations, according to the ER. As informed, during heavy rainfall, water flows from both sides of the roads and from the adjacent building outlets, near the railway boundary wall, submerging the railway line here.

To address the issue of water logging on railway tracks, the Eastern Railway is said to have deployed two electrical pumps, two additional pumps and one diesel pump for removing the water from the track area rapidly. However, ‘continuous flow of water from the adjacent civil areas is aggravating the waterlogging situation in railway jurisdiction, resulting in temporary suspension of circular railway services as a safety measure,’ according to the zonal railway office.

“The waterlogging problem can be sorted out if the civilians residing near the tracks work sensibly and do not congest drains. Water passages adjacent to railway tracks are necessary so that during the monsoon, the drains and outlets of the surrounding area are not choked,’ stated the ER office.