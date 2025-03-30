Chinsurah hospital instals liquid medical oxygen system

The installation of a liquid medical oxygen (LOX) system at Chinsurah Imambara Hospital ensures a steady and uninterrupted supply of oxygen to patients at their bedsides.

Patients requiring supplemental oxygen can access it through terminal units connected to the piped distribution system.

During the pandemic, the acute shortage of oxygen was a major concern in hospitals. The initiative to establish a liquid oxygen system at Chinsurah Imambara Hospital was taken two years ago.

The plant is now complete, and several successful test trials have been conducted. The district chief medical officer of health (CMOH) stated that patients will soon receive a continuous and reliable oxygen supply.

However, since oxygen is a combustible gas, the area around the oxygen plant needs to be designated as a no-parking and no-smoking zone by the relevant authorities.

A liquid oxygen system (LOX), also known as a vacuum-insulated evaporation (VIE) system, typically consists of a bulk cryogenic liquid storage tank and a vaporiser to convert liquid oxygen into gas. This gaseous oxygen is then distributed via a pipeline network to patient care areas. The storage tank maintains the liquid oxygen at an extremely low temperature, minimising evaporation and ensuring stable pressure.

The vaporiser (VE) converts liquid oxygen into gaseous form, which is then delivered through the piped network to patient care units. The LOX system allows hospitals to store and supply large volumes of oxygen, ensuring a dependable source for patients in need.