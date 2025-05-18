Children’s warm gesture melts hearts of men in uniform

While Kolkata battles the sweltering heat, the students of Class VI from St. Paul’s Mission School, Kolkata, along with their teacher Samrat Das, ventured out under the blazing sun in north Kolkata as part of their socially useful and productive work (SUPW).

Their mission was to show appreciation to the unsung heroes of our city — the traffic police — by distributing ORS packets to help them stay hydrated and healthy.

Advertisement

This small yet heartfelt act was a gesture of gratitude towards those who work tirelessly, braving the unforgiving sun to keep our streets safe and orderly.

Advertisement

The children also distributed ORS a refreshing traditional drink, among traffic sergeants and police officers. They covered nearly 60 major crossing points across central Kolkata. Touched by the children’s thoughtful initiative, one kind officer even offered them ice cream as a token of appreciation.

Through this meaningful activity, our young learners were sensitised about the value of empathy, kindness, and community service. By performing small acts of love, they are learning to make the world a more beautiful and compassionate place — one thoughtful gesture at a time. Like Mother Teresa used to say: “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”