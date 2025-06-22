Children do yoga at EZCC

On the occasion of World Yoga Day, 50 students and specially-abled children and adolescents did asanas with the Prime Minister under the initiative of the ministry of culture. The students watched the performance on a giant screen as they perfected the asanas at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre.

Director of EZCC Dr Ashish Giri also participated in the yoga programme. He said, “I’m happy to see all-round participation. Yoga is part of our culture. India is achieving to be a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and that is only possible if we make yoga as part of our daily routine and we are healthy.”

Children said listening to the Prime Minister and doing yoga was a good experience for them. Everyone did yoga under the supervision of Rabindra Bharati’s special trainer. A visually-impaired sibling said: “This is our first time experiencing such a thing. It felt amazing. We also need yoga. We are visually impaired, so if someone helps us, we can do it too.”

