Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today condoled the deaths of those people who lost their lives during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations across the country during his customary speech, in which he stuck to the one prepared by the state government, and also urged people to abide by the Constitution and not allude to what is not sanctified by it Dhankhar said “intolerance, bigotry and hatred” are the “new norms in the country” and rejection of all forms of dissent is the “new fashion in the name of patriotism”.

“At present our country is at a critical juncture. The basic values and principles of our Constitution are under challenge… Spreading misinformation is the order of the day and rejection of all forms of dissent is the new fashion in the name of patriotism……tradition of religious pluralism has been challenged by the tyranny of majoritarianism donning the guise of democracy,” Mr Dhankhar said while reading out his speech.

He expressed his condolence over “the tragic loss of innocent lives” in the country over panic on the proposed nationwide NRC. “I also mourn the tragic end of those brave sons of India who lost their lives during protest against CAA in different parts of India,” he said. “There is a general air of intolerance, bigotry and hatred that is straining the variegated thread of unity tying together all the linguistic, religious and ethnic diversities in the country….we need to renew our pledge for tolerance, fraternity and solidarity so that we may focus our energy to tackle the crucial challenges such as poverty and unemployment,” Mr Dhankhar said.

He further said that before adopting any drastic measures, all sections of people should be taken into confidence and added: “The state government is strongly against division of people in the name of steps like National Population Register (NPR), NRC or CAA.”He said that the state government urges that NRC exercise is not undertaken and NPR exercise is withdrawn immediately.

After delivering his address, Dhankhar took to Twitter saying: “I delivered the address in the high traditions of the Constitution. I do hope all will pay due obeisance to the Constitution. This is the only way to serve the people and enhance democratic values. I urge those in authority to desist from methodology not sanctified by Constitution.”

The Trinamul Congress legislators were seen wearing headbands, badges and aprons with anti-CAA, anti-NRC and anti-NPR written on them in the Assembly. After entering the House and after ending his address, Mr Dhankhar greeted legislators of both the Opposition and ruling Trinamul Congress. By sticking to the speech prepared by the state government, Mr Dhankhar averted any chance of a showdown with the government. Earlier, he had made some changes in the draft speech which had not been accepted by the state government.

He had said on Thursday that he would neither cross the “lakhman rekha” nor flout the norms of the Constitution while delivering his speech. According to norms, it is mandatory for the Governor to read out the speech prepared by the state government, which contains the government’s policy decisions. While reading the 25-page speech, Mr Dhankhar applauded the state’s law and order situation, economic condition, various social sector schemes, policies for improving the economic condition of farmers and the development initiatives of the state government.

But deviating from the usual practice, the Governor after reading out the speech , went to the Speaker’s chamber in the Assembly as per his request. The chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, state finance minister Amit Mitra, state Parliamentary Affairs minister,Mr Partha Chatterjee, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha and home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay were also present at the Spealer’s chamber. The Governor left after half an hour.