Chandrima Bhattacharya replaces Moloy Ghatak as TMC legal cell head

Moloy Ghatak, minister for law, judiciary, labour, and MLA of Asansol North, has been removed from the position of chairperson of the legal cell of the Trinamul Congress. In a press release issued yesterday, the Trinamul Congress announced that Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state for finance and home affairs, will take over as the new chairperson of the party’s legal cell.

She is known to be very close to the party chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and also heads the women’s wing of the party.

Although the TMC has described this as an organisational reshuffle ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, it is widely believed that the state government is involved in numerous legal battles across various courts and is dissatisfied with the current legal outcomes, having suffered setbacks in several cases.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, herself an advocate and a former law minister of the state, has been entrusted with this key role at a crucial juncture, with just under a year remaining until the next Assembly elections.

So far, neither Chandrima Bhattacharya nor Moloy Ghatak has issued any statement regarding this recent development within the TMC.

Recently, Abhijit Ghatak, the younger brother of Moloy Ghatak and deputy mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) — was removed from the INTTUC wing of the Durgapur sub-division. He has been replaced by MP Ritabrata Banerjee, the state INTTUC chief, who will now serve as chairperson of INTTUC in Durgapur and lead a core committee of the party’s trade union wing in the area.