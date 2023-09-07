Chandannagar youth dies of dengue

A youth Abhishek Harijan (21), a resident of Kolupukur, Chandannagar, who was employed as a worker in a factory, was down with fever from 28 August. He was admitted to Chandannagar Hospital. He was detected dengue positive and was undergoing treatment.

On Sunday, his condtion turned serious and on Monday he succumbed. The latest figures reveal that in Hooghly district 1,927 people are dengue affected. Last month 1,318 people were affected with dengue. In Serampore, the number of dengue affected is 248 and in Chandannagar, 19 are affected, while in the rural belt of Haripal, 262 people are affected.

On an average, everyday 30-50 persons are getting affected with dengue in Serampore Municipality, Haripal, Balagarh, Singur. Chanditala-1 block has been declared as a red zone. The district CMOH said at present the people are getting affected by viral fever. To clear their doubts, the affected can get examined at fever clinics.

Advertisement

However, the district hospitals are well equipped and ready to provide treatment to the affected. People should assist the municipality by keeping their homes neat and clean with no stagnation of water and not throw the garbage in the drains thus blocking the flow of drain water