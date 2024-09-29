Champdany roads lie in neglect due to civic body funds crunch

The Champdany Municipality is facing an acute shortage of funds due to which the roads are in deplorable condition and cannot be repaired immediately.

Previously, most of the roads were made concrete but the KMDA dug up the roads to lay water pipes, which left the roads in a damaged state.

The KMDA contractors, entrusted to lay the underground water pipes, repaired the roads with insufficient and low-quality materials, which were unable to withstand the monsoon showers. Craters and potholes have developed, which is now difficult to spot with water stagnation.

Champdany is mainly an industrial belt, there are three jute mills, the major part of the population comprises jute mill workers and labourers. The main source of revenue is the tax paid by the workers and labourers.

Municipality chairman Suresh Mishra said, “Funds available with the civic body gets exhausted paying the salary and other important miscellaneous expenses. The municipality area falls at the midpoint of Baidyabati and Bhadreswar town. Hence, the highway and the railway station is nearly five kilometres away from the main Champdany town. Due to poor railway and road connectivity, profit-making establishments show least interest in Champdany town area, hence chances to generate more funds for the municipality are bleak.”

It appears impossible to provide a good state of roads during the festive season.

The chairman added that they have brought to the notice of the municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim about the held-up development and progress work including the repair of eighty percent of damaged roads.

The present Champdany Municipal building was the residential office of William Allen, the jute mills were under his charge and the profitable jute mills were a big source of income and revenue.