Centuries old Chatra Dol Tola temple attracts devotees during Holi

The sixth century Kashishwar Peeth, also well-known as Chatra Dol Tola temple in Serampore still upholds the traditional Dol Utsav celebration amidst hundreds of devotees from far and near.

The Dol Tola temple, which exhibits skilled classical Bengali architecture, remains a centre of attraction for devotees of Mahaprabhu Chaitanya Deb and Radhakrishna, who assemble in large numbers in the vast, spacious area in front of the majestic temple.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Dol Purnima, the deities of Radhakrishna and Mahaprabhu Chaitanya Deb are placed on the two high Dol Manch (a raised flat surface) at the far end, facing opposite the main temple adjacent to the boundary wall of the temple premises.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Dol Purnima, hundreds of devotees apply vermillion on the deity of Radhakrishna and Mahaprabhu Chaitanya Deb. Bhajan, kirtan, and open-air theatre mark the day, following the traditional line. A four day-long fair within the temple premises marks the end of the Dol Purnima celebration.

Biswanath Maitra, the secretary of the temple committee, and Dr Pritimadhab Rai, an eminent researcher in heritage buildings and monuments, said that Kashishwar Pandit, an ardent disciple of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, had laid the foundation of the Radhakrishna temple. Mahaprabhu Chaitanya Deb, on his way to Nilachal (Puri), spent a night at the temple, which is considered his last journey to Puri.

To offer his daily prayer to his divine master Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Kashishwar set up an idol of Mahaprabhu within the temple.

Till today, hundreds of devotees visit this temple in Chatra, Serampore, to meditate and experience the very presence of Mahaprabhu, who sent out the message of love and to serve everyone.