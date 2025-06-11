Centre pushes for border fencing in Nadia but delays fuel infiltration

After nearly a decade of delay, the Centre has finally stepped in to fast-track the long-overdue fencing along the highly vulnerable stretches of the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Despite land acquisitions beginning as far back as eight years ago and crores of rupees already spent, large portions of the 23.7-kilometre border remain without any physical barrier, leaving the region exposed to infiltration, smuggling, fake currency circulation, and illegal migration.

This renewed push comes amid mounting concerns over security threats in areas like Tehatta, Karimpur, Krishnaganj, Hanskhali, and Ranaghat, where residents have been living in constant fear. Despite the West Bengal government’s efforts to acquire and transfer the required land to the BSF, the fencing project has witnessed prolonged bureaucratic delays and sluggish execution.

Currently, Nadia has nearly 23.7 km of unfenced international border, comprising 13.5 km riverine terrain and 10.2 km land border. These areas are particularly vulnerable to cross-border infiltration, counterfeit currency circulation, illegal migration, including Rohingya entry, and smuggling of narcotics and arms.

Sources in the district administration confirm that land purchase for the fencing project has been steadily progressing. In fact, in several border mouzas like Mahakhola and Rangiapota under Chapra block, land measuring 23.79 acres has already been acquired at a cost of Rs 10.38 crore and handed over to the BSF. The total sanctioned amount for the area was Rs 14.17 crore for 31.86 acres.

In Karimpur’s Baroipara, Dahkhola, and Gandhina mouzas, 4.93 acres have been purchased out of the required 5.24 acres, with Rs 8.77 crore sanctioned. Likewise, in Ranaghat’s Bonberia, Srirampur, and Kalupur, 9.4 acres have been bought out of 36.37 acres for Rs 16.55 crore, while in Krishnaganj’s Bijoypur and Gede, 18.22 acres out of the required 23.04 acres have been purchased for Rs 13.20 crore.

Eventhough a substantial portion of land have been formally handed over to the BSF, the fencing work remains largely absent from the ground, prompting criticism from local residents and security observers alike.

“We have waited for years. The land is bought, money is spent, and yet there is no fence. Our villages are not safe,” said a resident of Mahakhola. Similar concerns echo across Tehatta and Krishnaganj where reports of illegal infiltration are on the rise.

According to Ranaghat police district sources, over 200 instances of infiltration have been recorded in the past few months alone. In Krishnagar police district, once considered relatively secure, fresh signs of illegal crossings have emerged.

The BSF officials acknowledge the urgency but cite procedural bottlenecks. “Some parcels of land are still under acquisition. Once that is completed, the fencing will begin in full swing,” a BSF source said.

N K Pandey, public relations officer of the BSF South Bengal Frontier, stated: “Work has started, and it’s progressing. It’s a matter of time. Very soon, the entire process will be completed. There’s no problem.”

Meanwhile, the land purchase committee has already issued notices to around 200 landowners in the Hanskhali block, indicating further acquisition in progress. Officials maintain that the Centre’s current pace signals a more serious intent to secure this vulnerable stretch of the Indo-Bangla border.

Still, on the ground, locals remain sceptical. With infiltration rising and tensions escalating beyond the barbed wire-less riverbanks, residents are urging both state and central governments to treat the issue with the urgency it deserves.