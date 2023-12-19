Centre bulldozing federal structure, says CM Mamata

Ahead of her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of ”bulldozing the federal structure” of the country in all Opposition-ruled states. ”They (BJP) want elections without any Opposition…any scheme, any programme, they don’t want to consult the states,” she said addressing a press conference here.

Miss Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital to meet the PM and attend the INDIA bloc meeting, said she would demand from Mr Modi the immediate release of central funds for various social welfare schemes in the state. She alleged that the Centre wanted to saffronise every scheme.

The Centre wanted every scheme to be run with the photo of the PM and the logo of the BJP. About the much-anticipated meeting of the INDIA alliance on Tuesday, Miss Banerjee refused to be drawn into any controversy like the crucial talks for seat adjustments among alliance partners. ”Let’s sit together and collectively discuss all issues in detail.

Advertisement

The INDIA alliance should work together …it’s the desire of the people,” she added. The CM sought to play down the results of the recent Assembly elections in which the BJP emerged victorious in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, defeating the Congress in virtually a straight contest. ”In the Assembly polls, somebody wins, somebody loses.

This has happened in the past too. This should not divide us, otherwise we will become morally weak,” she added. On the delay in seat-sharing by the INDIA alliance, she said, “It is not late…in any case, it’s better late than never.” She said she had no problem even with the Left parties because she had no motto or vendetta against anyone.

Asked why Mayawati was avoiding the INDIA alliance, she said it would be good if she were also to join it. The INDIA alliance, she said, would decide its candidate for the Prime Ministership after the elections. She was highly critical of the suspension of MPs from both Houses of Parliament when they sought to raise the issue of the recent security breach.

The CM said the party was fully behind Mahua Moitra, who was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha.