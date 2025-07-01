Centre approves six-month extension for CS Manoj Pant

The state government today extended the tenure of Manoj Pant as the chief secretary of West Bengal by six months, following the central government’s approval of the state’s proposal. The proposal had sought a one-year extension of Mr Pant’s term.

Following the directive, Mr Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, who was due to retire today as the chief secretary, will now continue in his post until 31 December, 2025.

During the UPA regime, Mr Pant served as personal secretary to the former and late Union finance minister, Pranab Mukherjee. He later held the post of joint secretary at the Centre.

He has also represented the Government of India at the headquarters of the World Bank in Washington.

The services of Dr H K Dwivedi was extended as chief secretary for a period of six months from 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023 beyond his date of superannuation, i.e. 30 June 2023.

Centre also extended the tenure of former chief secretary B P Gopalika by three months just as former CS Samar Ghosh too got an extension.