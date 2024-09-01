Centre approves Rs 2,170 crore third line expansion of Jamshedpur- Purulia-Asansol railway

The Union cabinet has approved the Rs 2,170-crore third line construction between Jamshedpur-Purulia and Asansol, eyeing the upcoming massive expansion of IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) of SAIL.

At the cabinet meeting, held on Wednesday headed by PM Narendra Modi, approved the 121-kilometres stretch construction of the third line of South Eastern Railways (SER) from Chandil in Jharkhand, Anara in Purulia and Damodar railway station in Asansol.

At present, there are only two lines in the section of South Eastern Railways (SER). Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, the Purulia MP has posted in his social media that the upcoming third line will immensely boost the tourism in Junglemahal and trade and commerce in the industrial belts of Raghunathpur, Burnpur and Durgapur.

“It will act as a game changer in this vast region, covering the two neighbouring states of Jharkhand and West Bengal by creating 42 lakh man-days for construction jobs. It will also simultaneously improve the connectivity between Delhi-Howrah and Howrah-Mumbai route,” he added.

The raw material (iron ore), coal and finished products are dispatched mainly through this section of South Eastern Railway to the industrial belt of the state.

The tourism hotspots like Maithon, Kalyaneswari, Panchet, Joy Chandi Hills, Bihari Nath Hills etc will also be benefited after the construction of this third railway line.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced her dream industrial project in Junglemahal in Raghunathpur town in Purulia-Jungle Sundari Karmanagari Project, which will have an industrial city with all modern amenities along with a major industrial hub.