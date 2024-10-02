Central BJP leaders discusses post-Puja move on R G Kar incident

Central BJP leaders has instructed its state unit to launch movement in city and districts regarding R G Kar female PGT rape and murder issue after the Pujas.

To outline the next organisational strategy of the state BJP in the aftermath of the R G Kar issue, party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari have already met with Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda.

So far, the West Bengal BJP had taken a cautious approach to avoid politicising the R G Kar issue. However, sources indicated that the meeting primarily focused on how the public discontent could be leveraged in favour of the BJP and what political programmes could be implemented to that end. Sources suggest that after Durga Puja, the Bengal BJP is planning to launch a major programme. Both Sukanta and Suvendu reportedly presented a detailed report on the post-R G Kar situation to Shah and Nadda. Additionally, there was a discussion about finalising Amit Shah’s schedule for inaugurating Durga Puja events. On Monday night, Amit Shah also held meetings at the residence of the BJP’s national president with senior leaders from West Bengal and other states. It is worth noting that the BJP did not achieve promising results in the last Lok Sabha elections, and the number of seats won by the party went down. With the next Assembly election scheduled for 2026, BJP leaders are already making preparations.

Political analysts believe that how the BJP organises itself post-Durga Puja will be crucial.

Meanwhile, the LoP today alleged that BJP office building near Kolkata airport was covered to avoid CM’s displeasure. He said that it was a controversial move. A building near Kolkata airport, painted in saffron, was forcibly covered with a green net by local police and municipality officials to avoid drawing the ire of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was returning from north Bengal. The building is owned by Panna Bardhan, which had been recently painted in the saffron colour.