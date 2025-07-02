Celebrations of GST milestone

On the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) in India, the Kolkata CSGT and CX Zone is organising an event to celebrate this transformative milestone in the journey of India’s tax administration.

LIC has been selected for felicitation in recognition of outstanding record of voluntary compliance, and contribution to the nation’s economic growth.

The event is graced by the presence of the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D K Joshi, who presided over the function as the chief guest.

For FY 2024-25 LIC paid Rs 1,177.50 crore as GST in WB state. J S Tolia, zonal manager, eastern zone, LIC has received the felicitation for one of the top five GST payer in WB and exemplary Goods and Service Tax compliance.