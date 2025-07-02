Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Celebrations of GST milestone

On the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) in India, the Kolkata CSGT and CX Zone is organising an event to celebrate this transformative milestone in the journey of India’s tax administration.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | July 2, 2025 8:22 am

Celebrations of GST milestone

Photo: IANS

On the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) in India, the Kolkata CSGT and CX Zone is organising an event to celebrate this transformative milestone in the journey of India’s tax administration.

LIC has been selected for felicitation in recognition of outstanding record of voluntary compliance, and contribution to the nation’s economic growth.

Advertisement

The event is graced by the presence of the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D K Joshi, who presided over the function as the chief guest.

Advertisement

For FY 2024-25 LIC paid Rs 1,177.50 crore as GST in WB state. J S Tolia, zonal manager, eastern zone, LIC has received the felicitation for one of the top five GST payer in WB and exemplary Goods and Service Tax compliance.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

CM mentions occupancy certificate by NKDA

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed happiness on the issuance of occupancy certificate by the New Town Development Authority (NKDA) for ITC Limited’s world class IT and ITES campus in Action area III of New Town, spread over 17 acres of land.