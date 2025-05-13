Celebrating the spirit of motherhood

This Mother’s Day, the spirit of motherhood was celebrated through a ‘My Super Mom’ contest — a meaningful initiative ideated and organised by students with special needs.

More than just an event, it became a moving tribute to mothers and a celebration of inclusivity and emotional connection.

The efforts by children with special needs transformed the event from a simple competition into a deeply touching homage to the most important figures in their lives, their mothers.

Participants were invited to submit original 30 second to 1-minute videos capturing a cherished memory with their moms. The contest emphasised creativity, sincerity, and authentic family bonds, with clear guidelines against AI-generated or copied content.

Entries ranged from light-hearted family moments to deeply moving reflections, painting a vivid portrait of maternal love.

Special gift hampers were awarded to the most touching entries.

This initiative highlighted the values of empathy, inclusion, and gratitude — and reminded everyone that when love leads the way, every voice, no matter how small, has the power to inspire.