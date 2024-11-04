Celebrating Bhai Phonta: From forest traditions to border prayers in N Bengal

In North Bengal, several groups and organisations celebrated Bhai Phonta, also known as Bhai Dooj, Bhatri Dwitiya, and Bhai Tika, with a unique twist this year. At Belakoba, a group of nearly 40 women, primarily from the Rajbanshi community, marked the occasion by celebrating with Forest Ranger Sanjay Datta. The event featured a colourful programme, including traditional spiritual songs sung by locals.

These women, all members of a self-help group, had previously worked closely with Mr. Datta during his tenure as a forest officer in the village. However, this annual tradition was interrupted when Mr. Datta was transferred first to Krishnanagar and later to Kurseong. Now stationed in the Lataguri Forest area in Jalpaiguri, Mr. Datta returned to join the celebration upon the women’s invitation.

As they blessed him with prayers for his long life, Mr. Datta reciprocated by gifting each of them winter garments and encouraging them to continue their dedication to forest preservation and community care. In Malda, a group of BJPaffiliated women gathered to celebrate Bhai Phonta with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the 70 Battalion, stationed at Mahadipur Immigration Check Post. Women constables from the BSF also participated enthusiastically. Sutapa Mukherjee, president of BJP’s South Malda women’s group, said, “Since BSF personnel guard our borders and ensure our safety, it is our duty to pray for their protection and long life.”

Vice president Mousami Mitra noted that one female constable celebrated the occasion via video call with her brother, who was at home. Meanwhile, in Jalpaiguri town, the Brahma Kumaris held Bhai Dooj celebrations across the community, even extending blessings to people they met on the streets. However, in the tea garden belt, the mood was initially subdued.

Tea garden women workers had chosen not to observe Bhai Tika, as they were demanding the release of two activists —singer Prasidh Rai and freelance reporter Sumit Dewan — who had been arrested days earlier for their involvement in advocating for fair bonuses for tea workers. With their bail granted just yesterday, many in the Hill region decided to resume celebrations, yet a number of workers continued their relay hunger strike at the Long View Tea Estate.