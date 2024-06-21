CCRS has taken control of goods train speedometer: DRM

The chief commissioner of railway safety has taken control of the speedometer of the goods train. The commissioner has examined 16 employees, who were working from NJP to Rangapani railway stations, till today.

Despite a notice to the public, no one has come forward to provide details about the accident. The commissioner has decided to extend the investigation for an additional two to three days,” DRM Surendra Kumar said this evening.

“During an ongoing investigation, it is important for me to refrain from disclosing or publicizing the statements made by employees. Despite the apparent blame on the deceased driver, the commissioner is conducting further inquiries to gather information from others and determine the main cause of the accident. The assistant loco driver is slowly improving in health. At this time, no actions have been taken against anyone and action will only be taken after the final investigation report is released,” Mr Kumar added.

