The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today issued a notice alerting the students, parents and teachers against some fake news and misleading information being circulated on some social media platforms and urged them not to pay any attention to these rumours. In the notification, the board authorities have also warned those spreading such rumours.

“It is being noticed that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumours by hosting fake videos and messages on news platforms and social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitteretc. to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and general public,” the notification said.

Warning of necessary legal actions against those involved in this false propaganda, the notification further said, “The mischievous elements involved in such activities are hereby warned and advised to restrain themselves from such unlawful activities of spreading rumours. In case any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate remedial action as necessary and measures as per provisions of law will be taken by the CBSE.”

The board also appealed to the general public to cooperate with the board for the smooth conduct of exams 2020 and not to participate in the spreading of rumours and not to believe in baseless information. The CBSE class X and class XII board examination 2020 will start in February.

The Class XII board examination will be held from 15 February to 30 March while the Class X board examination will be held from 15 February to 20 March. The board has already uploaded the admit cards for the candidates appearing in secondary and higher secondary examinations on 19 January. The candidates can download their admit cards from the board website.