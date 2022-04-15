CBI teams facing language hurdles during probe into key cases in Bengal

The teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing different cases in West Bengal are facing a major language hurdle in interacting with the local people, eye-witnesses, accused or suspects in the cases.

Currently, three separate teams of CBI are handling few high-profile cases in which the Calcutta High Court recently ordered probe by the central agency.

The first team is conducting a parallel probe into the Bogtui massacre in which nine persons were killed, and the reason behind the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Vadu Sheikh that triggered the carnage.

The second team is conducting a parallel probe into the murder of Tapan Kandu, a Congress leader in Purulia district, and the suicide of key eye-witness Niranjan Baishnab.

The third team of the agency is probing the rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali in Nadia district.

According to a CBI source in Kolkata, the teams were constituted in a hurry after the Calcutta High Court’s order.

“So, there are a handful of Bengali-speaking officers in each team. This is creating a major problem for the teams in interacting with the local people and key eye-witnesses. Because of this language barrier, the interaction process is becoming extremely time-consuming and hence delaying the process of documentation of the statements,” the CBI source said.

However, he added that a solution is being worked out to sort out this issue of language barrier.

It is learnt that the CBI top brass is weighing two options — first, slight re-construction of each probe team by including at least two Bengali-speaking officers in each of them; second, taking the help of professional interpreters on this count.

However, sources said that considering the secrecy factor involved with the probe process, the first option seems more likely.