CBI team visits incident spot at R G Kar Hospital

A team of senior CBI officers, medicine and forensic experts, headed by V Chandrasekhar, joint director of the central investigating agency, on Wednesday reached R G Kar Medical College Hospital and visited the seminar hall in the chest medicine department, where the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was raped and murdered on 9 August while she was on duty.

The team members, in three separate cars, entered into the hospital complex through its gate 6 around 4 pm, when the protesting junior doctors, interns and medical students were found shouting slogans ‘we want justice’ and ‘no safety, no duty’ amidst tight security arrangements of central forces and Kolkata Police.

There is only one gate to enter into the nine-storey emergency building to reach the seminar hall. The CBI team also used the gate to reach the hall on the third floor.

The CBI investigators visited the seminar hall where the body of the victim with multiple injuries was recovered and collected incriminating evidence and documents from the spot till 7 pm. They also videographed the seminar hall and tried to explore how many persons, including the victim, were found on the night of 9 August.

According to sources, the central investigating team will focus on several key areas at the hospital.

It will examine whether the main accused Sanjay Roy was alone at the time of the crime or there was someone or more people at that time.

Medical professionals, who were protesting in front of the emergency building, hoped that the case would be investigated properly.

The agency members reached the city on Wednesday morning and began its investigations in the case.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe from the Calcutta Police to the central agency.

Sources said that the agency has filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.