CBI should interrogate Suvendu and me together, says Kunal Ghosh

Trinamul Congress spokesperson Mr Kunal Ghosh has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate him and Mr Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition, together to probe the mystery behind the Saradha Group chief Mr Sudipta Sen’s letter mentioning Mr Adhikari.

Following Mr Ghosh’s petition at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court filed on Wednesday for an inquiry to probe the letter, the court is said to have directed to send it to the central investigating agency on Wednesday. Mr Adhikari, without taking the name of Mr Ghosh, welcomed the CMM directive. He said on Wednesday:

“An accused who had spent three and a half years in the jail had forced Sudipta Sen to write the letter. I know very well when he had gone to the Presidency jail to force him to write the letter. I had written to the CBI informing it about the game plan behind the letter.”

Mr Adhikari had written a letter to the CBI during December 2020 asking it to investigate the matter. Mr Ghosh, while speaking to reporters on Thursday said: “I want the CBI to interrogate Suvendu and me together to probe whether the Saradha fund money was paid to the Contai Municipality through bank draft.

Why should Suvendu be spared by the CBI?” According to the court sources, Sudipto in his letter had alleged that the Contai Municipality had taken huge amount of money in crores through cash and bank draft for sanctioning plan of a 22- storeyed building in Contai in 2011-2012. But the plan was not sanctioned and the money was not refunded to him.