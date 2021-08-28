CBI says 36 more cases merit probe as ‘murder’

The CBI today claimed that 36 more cases besides the 41 cases mentioned by the National Human Rights Commission in its reports merited to be probed as “incidents of murder”, which have otherwise found mention as “unnatural deaths”.

A CBI team today also visited the house of slain Palash Mandol, who was allegedly hacked and later shot dead by goons at Krishnagar. They had visited the house of slain BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar in Kankurgachi yesterday. The central probe agency has so far registered 11 cases related to the Bengal post-poll violence following order of the Calcutta High Court. These cases were earlier registered in different police stations across the state, the CBI said today.

The first case was earlier registered at Police Station Gangnapur, District Nadia on 3 May 2021 against 12 accused and unknown others for attacking the victim with bamboo sticks and choppers. The second was earlier registered at Kotulpur police station in Bankura on 4 July 2021 against three accused on the allegations that the accused allegedly for abduction and murder. The third was registered at Chapra police station in Nadia on 14 May 2021 against eight accused of assaulting three persons with an iron chopper.

The fourth was registered at Indus police station in Bankura on 10 June against 30 accused and unknown persons for allegedly attacking the houses of victims with lathis, iron rods, knives, pistol, bombs etc. and sexually harassed the women of the family and allegedly kidnapping a person and later killing him.

The fifth was registered at Nabagram police station in Murshidabad on 10 May 2021 against three accused of alleged gang rape; the sixth at Narkeldanga police station on 2 May against seven or eight unknown for allegedly attacking the victim with sticks and also breaking household articles.

The seventh was registered at Bhatpara police station in North 24 Parganas vide n 6 June 2021 against three accused and unknown persons for allegedly abusing the victim and other members at his house and later, a bomb was hurled, killing one.

The eighth was registered at Tufanganj police station in Cooch Behar on 5 May 2021 against 16 accused of allegedly attacking two persons and grievously injuring them. The body of one was later recovered. The ninth was registered at Kotwali police station in Nadia on 14 June 2021 against 10 accused and unknown others for allegedly ransacking a house and dragging a man out who was shot dead.

The 10th case was registered at Ketugram police station in Burdwan (west) against the accused of the alleged abduction, assault, murder of a 22-year-old, forcible entry and ransacking. In the 11th case registered at Usthi police station in South 24 Parganas against six accused, who allegedly assaulted the complainant, his sons and then allegedly shot the younger son dead.